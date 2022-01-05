LINVILLE — Cannon Memorial Hospital, in association with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, celebrated a significant retirement on December 21.
Sallie Woodring, the longtime Director of Volunteer Services and Career Pathways for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, retired after 19 1/2 years at ARHS and 30 years total in the healthcare field.
A retirement ceremony was held in the cafeteria at Cannon Memorial in remembrance of all her efforts in healthcare. Woodring is also a featured photographer in the region and has been previously highlighted at the Dickson Gallery, along with many of her works in a variety of doctor’s offices and centers in Avery and Watauga counties.
A Banner Elk native, Woodring has made a name for herself as both an eminent healthcare worker and as a distinguished photographer of the natural world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.