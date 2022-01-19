AVERY COUNTY – The predicted winter storm that projected to bring several inches of snow materialized and, though a beautiful visage of white, caused more than a few headaches for travelers and emergency personnel.
With more than a foot of snow and whirling winds, the region was packed full of traditional winter mountain weather. The Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service ran from the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, through 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, and more than a foot of snow fell across many portions of Avery County.
According to the National Weather Service, northwest North Carolina took a heavy blow from the storm. Between Jan. 16 and 17, a total of 12.8 inches of snow fell in Boone, with 9.5 and 11 inches recorded in more southern parts of Watauga County. Reports of as much as 12 inches of snow fell near Newland and Spruce Pine, with locally higher totals in the Banner Elk and Beech Mountain areas.
Chilly temperatures, intense winds and high rates of condensed precipitation provided for unsavory road conditions. Visibility rates and levels of ice continued to be the most noteworthy areas of concern, as during the height of the storm Governor Roy Cooper and NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette urged residents to stay off the roadways unless travel was absolutely necessary.
Avery County and state employees worked diligently to keep the main roads as clear as possible during the storm. According to Avery County Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan, the predominantly snow-comprised nature of the storm was more welcome than ice and freezing rain and the added complications those conditions cause.
“I always welcome snow more than I do ice,” Buchanan said as the county made preparations on Jan. 14.
Buchanan added that although it wouldn’t be opened unless necessary, the county had made preparations for a warming center to be set up at the Agricultural Extension Office in Newland in case power went out and residents need a place to stay warm during the storm.
Temperatures this week were predicted to warm up, although a refreeze is still possible during overnight hours.
Freezing rain, snow and ice are still in the forefront of the weather looking ahead, with highs in 30s and lows in the teens and more precipitation forecast toward the latter portion of the week. Citizens are advised to keep travel to a minimum and continue to monitor reports.
Schools were closed for students for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and area road crews were working around the clock to keep roads as passable as possible, although motorists as late as Monday evening, Jan. 17, were advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The poor road and weather conditions warranted the closure of Avery County Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For updated road conditions, click to drivenc.gov.
