William Phillip Braswell, 78 years, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on April 11, 2022 at his residence.
Phil was born on July 27, 1943 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Burdette Braswell and the late Mary Williams Braswell.
Phil retired from ABF Freight Lines. He enjoyed tinkering with different cars (especially a Trans-Am) and motorized power equipment. He loved to go and watch the races with his brothers, Jimmy and Kenny. Phil was a kind and gentle man who always had a kind word and smile.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Braswell; father, James Burdette Braswell; son, Anthony Baron Braswell.
Phil leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Carolyn Jones Braswell of the home; two daughters, Sherri (Jason) Little of Denver, NC, Joy Braswell of Valbonne, France; two brothers, Jim Braswell of Charlotte, NC, Kenneth Braswell of Concord, NC; sister, Katherine (Sam) Nugent of Port Angeles, WA; step-daughter, Tammy Burleson of Newland, NC; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Danii, Zack, April, Zoe, Tristan, Lily; three great grandchildren, Ellie, Lucy, and Everett.
Services for William Phillip Braswell will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Chaplain Billy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Ashley Cemetery. The family be gathering at 177 Bartlett Farmer Road (a short distance from the cemetery) for fellowship following the graveside service.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and Faith Atkins with Compassionate Hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the ALS Association 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600 Arlington , VA 22209
