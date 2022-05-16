William Aldridge, 76, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
William was born on June 3, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ben Aldridge and the late Ruth Harmon Aldridge.
William served his country in the US Army as a Medic. He worked for many years as a truck driver and Christmas tree grower. He attended the Crossnore Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed reading and listening to all kinds of music. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and his dogs and fishing. William always enjoyed having a good meal.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Aldridge; mother, Ruth Aldridge; two brothers, Herbert Lee Aldridge, Benjie Aldridge.
William leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 34 years, Mary Moldenhauer Aldridge; two sisters, Glo-Linda McHone of Newland, NC, Freda (Toney) Gibson of Pineola, NC; brother, Douglas Aldridge of Elk Park, NC.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 2 to 2:50 p.m. at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, with a service to celebrate William’s life to follow at 3 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary, with Rev. Kathy Campbell officiating.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Aldridge family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.