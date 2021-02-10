Wendy Lynn Coish, 49, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Newland.
She was born on August 5, 1971 in Rowan County, to the late Robert and Geraldine Crowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one sister, Sandra Helig and one brother, Alan Crowell.
Wendy was the most caring person and never met a stranger. She adored spending time with her grandchildren. Wendy also loved her dog, Jade and enjoyed listening to music. She also loved spending time with her family.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Tatum of the home; one daughter, Holly Propst (Tony Jr.) of Kannapolis, N.C.; one son, Jonathan Tatum II; two grandchildren, Holden and Arizonia Propst; and one brother, Randy Crowell of Spencer.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.