Mrs. Wanda J. Lambert, age 79, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 after a long illness.
Wanda was born at home in Avery County, N.C., with the help of a midwife on Dec. 27, 1941 to Ervin and Ruth Gragg. She was an employee at TRW/IRC in Boone for many years. She enjoyed taking long trips along the Parkway. She lived at home on the mountain close to family until she was unable to care for herself anymore. She lived out her final days surrounded by many loving caregivers at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Horace W Jestes and Sidney Earl Lambert,;an infant daughter, Emma Jean Jestes; a father, Ervin Odas Gragg; a sister, Margie Jane Gragg Matheson; a niece, Pamela Dawn Cline; and a nephew Barry Matheson.
Wanda is survived by her son, Kevin Wade Jestes; daughter, Darita Michelle Cline and husband, Ricky Dean Cline; mother, Ruth Mabel Gragg; four sisters, Margaret Hackney, Anna Story, Lucille Bolick, and Barbara Hodge and husband, Bobby Hodge; three brothers, Roger Gragg and wife, Linda, Douglas Gragg and wife, Karen, and Danny Gragg and wife, Debbie; granddaughter, Natalie Brock and children, Douglas and Garrison; grandson, Ervin Jestes and wife Angel; and daughter Ava; granddaughter, Danielle Cline and partner Elliott Bridges and children Khloe, Macy, and Liam; granddaughter, Megan Foster and husband, “Matt” and children Caleb, Logan, Emma, and Lily; grandson Landon Cline and wife, Bailey and daughter Henley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to please contact them to make a donation to assist with end of life expenses.
A graveside service will be noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Carey’s Flat Cemetery, 4990 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, NC 28611.
Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Call (678) 771-5566 | scotthuskins.com
