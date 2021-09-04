In recognition of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the 11th Annual Remembrance Service and Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, October 3rd. This is a special time to honor and acknowledge babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, prematurity complications, newborn death, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome-SIDS, illness, accidents and other tragic causes.
This year the program will begin at 3pm on Sunday, October 3rd at the amphitheater at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine. This is an opportunity for parents and families to come together to share their grief, to remember their babies and to raise awareness. The speaker will be Rev. Steven Sweet, pastor at Altamont Methodist Church and Jonas Ridge Methodist Church.
Parents, siblings, families, friends and professionals are encouraged to attend. No childcare will be provided this year. We do request that folks respectfully wear masks. You are invited to bring a picture or memento to be placed on the Remembrance Table during the service. After the Remembrance Service, families are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember along the river and enjoy a free picnic lunch in the park. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets so we can socially distance while eating.
We need you to RSVP by September 17th, so we can order the picnic lunches. To RSVP or to get more information, you may contact Sylvia Buchanan at Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at 828-682-0047 and resource@brpartnershipforchildren.org or Carrie Hall at 828-733-2899 and admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org. You may also check out our Facebook page, Blue Ridge Angel Babies. If you have any questions on the day of the event, you may contact Teresa Emory at 828-284-2287.
The families and professionals who have attended since our first event in 2011 have found the programs very meaningful and healing. One mother, Katrina Locklin, shared her thoughts: “Our son Spencer had been gone for 10 years when we participated in our first Walk to Remember. We had never done anything like that before for our stillborn son and I didn’t know what to expect. There was a multitude of emotions, but the strongest was the feeling of not being the only one anymore. It was great to become part of a community. When Teresa first invited me to join the planning board, I was so excited. Finally I would be able to do something in honor of our baby and to help others. I had no idea how healing being a part of the planning process would be! In previous years, although I have other children, Mother’s Day had always been very difficult for me. But this past Mother’s Day was the best one I’ve had in 12 years! I was finally able to be happy and sad all at the same time and it was all okay. Thank you so much to Teresa and for the PAIL committee for helping me in this journey any for being a wonderful support.”
If you are interested in making a donation, you may mail it to Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville or drop it by their office located at 392 East Main Street in Burnsville. Please note in memo it is for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. One hundred percent of donations go toward the remembrance service, walk and memory trees.
The event this year is made possible with support from the following: Altamont Methodist Church/Rev Steven Sweet, Barnes & Noble/Vickie Combs, Blue Ridge Healthy Families, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, Family Support Network of the High Country, First Baptist Church-Spruce Pine, Friends of the Yancey County Library, Jonas Ridge Methodist Church, Lakeview Mercantile and Gardens, Mountain Community Health Partnership, No. 3 Grill, Story Trail Committee, Toe River Health District, Yancey Graphics, Kim Hobart, Michael McKinney, and Families who have experienced the loss of a child.
Also, the International Wave of Light invites participants from around the world to light a candle in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss, starting at 7pm on October 15th in their respective time zones, and to leave the candle burning for at least an hour. The result is a continuous chain of light spanning the globe for a 24 hour period in honor and remembrance of the children gone too soon.
