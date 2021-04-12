Virginia T. Simpson, known as “Jink” to those who loved her most, passed away April 9, 2021 peacefully at her home in which she had lived in for 57 years.
A native of Avery County she was born on May 15th, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Colleen Thompson.
Jink had a long working career which included owning her own business; Virginia’s Discount Furniture Gallery in Morganton and Marion. She loved to dance, fish and work in the garden.
She also loved her family dearly and is survived by her two sons, Johnny Thompson and Lonnie Thompson (wife, Leigh Thompson) both of Morganton; grandchildren, Angela Stahl (husband, Jeff) of Asheville and Lance Riddle of Morganton; a great-grandchild, Trinity Stahl; and two brothers Joe Thompson of Taylorsville and Neal Thompson (wife, Rayna) of Lenoir.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 12 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Sam Craven officiating.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
