NEWLAND – The Riverwalk Quilt Guild held its ‘Quilts for Veterans’ ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Newland Christian Church.
RQG is a group of active quilters that meet monthly to have demonstrations, speakers and work on projects. The project the group has been working on of late is creating individual quilts for veterans in the Avery County community.
Each veteran was bestowed a crafted, U.S. military-inspired cotton quilt by the members of the group, followed by formal introduction of each veteran being presented. Following the quilt presentation, a luncheon was held with snacks and conversations enjoyed by veterans and quilters alike.
The guest speaker for the occasion was Army veteran Sgt. Major Anthony Pollygus, who spent service time in Grenada, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Kosovo. Pollygus spoke of the impact his family had on his time in the service.
“Veterans influenced every I did,” Pollygus stated, noting that all of his immediate family were veterans, with his grandfather serving as a WWII veteran.
Pollygus also spoke to the honor and sacrifice that service personnel make on behalf of our nation.
“Veterans are special people,” Pollygus said. “All of these vets wrote a blank check to the USA with their lives.”
As a member of the Army Infantry, Pollygus received two service awards and the Legion of Merit. As a long-tenured military member, Pollygus shared that “People come up to veterans and always say ‘thank you for your service,’” adding that he has found the proper response to this proclamation, which is, “Thank you for your support.”
The guild presented Pollygus and the other veterans with his quilt saying, “Please accept this quilt with our deepest thanks for your valor.”
A total of nine veterans were on hand to receive quilts from the group, all with different training and experiences in the armed forces. John Blackwelder, an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War, was honored, as was Jesse Church Jr., who served four years as a rifle marksman in the Marines.
Bill Dean, an Army veteran in Grenada who served for 20 years and was a master parachuter and a jungle expert, said of the quilt, “A lot of work went into these amazing details.”
Wayne Holden, an Army veteran in Vietnam, received two Purple Hearts, while fellow veteran honoree Jim Laughridge served stateside during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“It was a very tense moment in time,” Laughridge recalled. “I didn’t want to go, but you have to do your duty.”
When presented with his quilt Laughridge said, “This is a tremendous honor and I’m humbled by it.”
Also recognized were Elk Park residents Delmer Laws, an Army veteran stateside during the Korean War, and Ray Norman, an Army veteran stateside during the Vietnam War. Additionally, longtime former Avery High School JROTC instructor Joseph Weld also was the recipient of a quilt, as he served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was an Army service member for 20 years.
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild, which started in 2000, has roughly 50 to 60 total members, with 20 to 30 active monthly members.
“This is definitely my favorite project. We have several family members who are veterans,” RQG President Tiffany Melchers said of the veteran quilt project.
Members of the group were overjoyed to be able to show their support for our veterans. Guild member Linda Campbell noted, “I’m so proud of our veterans and families. I’m so glad to be able to honor them.”
Most of the veteran quilts were made individually with much thought going into the originality.
“We like to try new patterns, different materials, fabrics and personalization,” said Melchers.
The veteran’s quilt was a great way to show individualism and personalization with quilt making. The group loves to get together to work on their quilt skills, work with their passion for craftsmanship and enjoy the fellowship of one another.
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild currently meets on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Newland Christian Church on Millers Gap Highway.
“We are a friendly group, and all are welcome,” said Melchers.
