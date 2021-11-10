NEWLAND – Avery County Senior Center, in cooperation with efforts from the Veteran’s Service Officer Stacey Gardner, held a drive-thru veterans breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5.
The event was held in partnership between the Senior Center, which normally holds a senior lunch every Monday through Friday, while the other component of the effort was supported by the newly positioned Veteran Service Officer Stacey Gardner and Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge.
The Senior Center, Gardner and Aldridge all offered their support to veterans in Avery County and wished to make their appreciation known by aiding in this supportive event. All veterans were invited and encouraged to take part, where admiration and respect was given by all those involved.
The Senior Center, directed by Philip Adams, provided the hot breakfast for Avery veterans, which included a sausage, egg and cheese muffin. Also provided was a cinnamon roll, yogurt, orange juice and a hot cup of coffee.
After the veterans received their breakfast through the drive-thru window following stringent Covid protocols, guests proceeded to the gift station. The gift station was operated by Gardner and Aldridge, who powered through the brisk mountain morning to supply veterans with a bag filled with appreciative gifts provided by Grandfather Mountain and Three Nails Hardware. Included were goodies such as Grandfather Mountain tickets, a hat, cards and other items, along with a surprise gift certificate included in random bags from Three Nails Hardware.
“We’re so fortunate to have Stacey. She is so personable. It is an extraordinary addition to the county,” Aldridge said of Gardner and her role with the county’s Veteran’s Services.
Veterans that came by were able to receive not only the breakfast and gift bag but genuine appreciation and support by Gardner and Aldridge, who maintained conversations with each and every guest.
Veterans that made their way to the breakfast included service members from every branch in a multitude of various time periods. Veterans at the appreciation drive-thru served in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and multiple fronts of the Global War on Terror. Displaying the diversity of Avery County’s veterans, visitors at the Senior Center included numerous combat service modalities, medics, engineers, and infantry, all with varying degrees of service, certifications, awards and total tours.
Avery High School graduate and nine-year Army veteran Jesse Downing served from 1998 to 2007 in an engineer unit during combat operations in Iraq. The supply route specialist received a Purple Heart, of which he said, “I wish I didn’t get hurt so I could stay.”
Another Avery resident and a former neighbor of Commissioner Aldridge, Tommy Carpenter served in the US Army back in 1954. Carpenter worked in computer operations then, to which he noted, “Now I can’t even turn my computer on.”
Infantry rifleman Wayne Holden was twice wounded in Vietnam and now currently operates as a service officer for the VFW Pat Ray Post. “I feel for the veterans today,” Holden remarked, alluding to the constant state of service our military members provide for our country.
The Senior Center currently provides around 200 drive-thru meals a day for the senior lunch program with the help of employees and volunteers. Nine-year director Adams said that he hopes that the center will be fully reopened soon.
Since last year, the Senior Center has been working through the challenges of Covid and has recently uploaded its exercise program to YouTube, with a link on the group’s Facebook page. Adams added that more educational programs are to be included.
Gardner began her role in the summer as Avery’s Veteran’s Services Officer, and is available at her office at the Avery County Government Center every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for questions or to assist local veterans.
