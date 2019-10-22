BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain issued the following release to the public per a discharge of untreated wastewater:
"General Statute 143-215.7C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with that regulation, the following new release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county (ies): The Town of Beech Mountain had a discharge of untreated wastewater on October 22, 2019, of an estimated 100,000 gallons at manhole T0908, located along the Pond Creek Trail at the intersection of Greenbriar Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Pond Creek in the Pond Creek River Basin. The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on October 22, 2019, and is reviewing the matter.
For more information, contact the Town of Beech Mountain Public Works at (828) 387-9282."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.