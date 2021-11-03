NEWLAND – The Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens or as it is better known, Yellow Mountain Enterprises, has welcomed a new executive director in Dale Trivette.
Trivette, who has been in Avery County his whole life, has been tasked with leading the major 501c3 nonprofit organization in Newland. Trivette has worked in the mental health, substance abuse and IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) fields the majority of his working career, and has stepped in to run Yellow Mountain and its multiple outfits following the retirement of former executive director David Tate.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises, which first opened in 1976, serves adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities living in Avery County and offers an adult day vocational program. The organization utilizes vocational training and operates four interwoven facilities to aid its clients. The Yellow Mountain Treasure Box is a thrift store that runs solely on donations and has just finished renovating its current building. The thrift store uses full-time staff members, along with vocational clients, to meet its working needs and serve the community.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises operates the Trophy Shop, which offers trophy and award construction, engraving and screen printing. The Trophy Shop is also a major award and engraving supplier of organization like Avery High School, Town of Newland and Lees-McRae College. The Group Home operated by YME is a six-bedroom, full-time living facility for Avery residents with a full-time staff member for those clients who require specific care.
Finally, the organization operates the Day Program, a full-day vocational, academic and activity center helping IDD and other underprivileged individuals prosper.
YME effectively promotes the tenets of education, independent living skills and vocational aptitude. Trivette explains how clients at the program receive academic instruction in accordance to need.
“Every client is different and requires different education,” Trivette said.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises works with individuals on math, reading and other core areas of education. The program provides supervision and support for independent life operation and helps to stimulate prosperous life growth daily.
Notably, the program provides vocational opportunities at its numerous work locations, including the thrift store, trophy shop, and aspects of the in-house bow-making workshop. These work opportunities are always individualized to the person being served.
“Some clients work the register, some greeters, some do engraving,” Trivette explained. “It all depends on the person.”
The personalized and intimate approach to vocational opportunities and aid is a component to the success of Yellow Mountain Enterprises. Vocational workers can perform a variety of tasks within the program, and Yellow Mountain seeks to teach new work traits to all those willing.
YME works in coordination with other local organization like Avery County Transportation for vehicular services, Mayland Community College for academic and life skills instruction and the Avery Health Department.
Trivette has plans for expansion for the already-effective local organization and looks to serve a larger community of individuals with needs to be met. The organization recently purchased a half acre of land directly adjacent to its current property and hopes to add a new computer room for technological training, plus a new storage room for all of the vocational supplies.
YME’s full kitchen has also been recently renovated to which it could accommodate more individuals. Currently, YME’s group home has a legal maximum of six live-in clients, and the day program has a maximum of 30 clients. The goal-oriented Trivette seeks to expand large enough to possibly serve double the current capacity of the day program.
“Clients in the community are sometimes forgotten. I would love to be able to serve them all,” said Trivette.
In regard to the job at hand, Trivette notes, “You need to have love for the clients. Patience is the most important aspect to the position.”
Currently with a staff totalling around 30 individuals, Yellow Mountain’s staff base provides the care and consideration required for helping the community at large.
“Every client is totally unique. Each day is challenging but each day is really fun too,” Trivette says of his position. “I talk to clients all day and I want them to know I’m here and my door is always open.”
When individuals at the day program or group home are not being educated, learning skills or working on their vocational training, they are working on art projects, playing bocce ball, watching movies, playing games and having fun with Trivette and the staff. The program, in association with Avery County Transportation, make regular trips to the bank for paycheck acquisition and the grocery store where clients receive more lessons involving financial responsibility and healthy nutrition.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises and the vocational training aspect are currently working on the holiday rush for bows that it manufactures in-house. The group has multiple bow machines or bow presses where the clients make the elaborate bows from scratch and are later sold as bundles or individual purchases for the betterment of the organization and compensation for the vocational workers.
The handmade bows are a fan favorite in Avery County, with hundreds of dozens being handmade by Yellow Mountain’s vocational services. A fun, creative and effective vocational training program meets the training needs of Avery residents and simultaneously supplies a paycheck.
Trivette and YME, a longtime major stakeholder in the nonprofit realm of Avery County, look forward to the upcoming holiday season. Their handcrafted bows can be seen on display in various spots around town, an “Elf Tree” will be residing at the Treasure Box Thrift Store and its annual Thanksgiving dinner for clients will be occurring at the Day Program.
“I love it, I love what I do,” Trivette said of his post. “I love all the guys here and I love spending as much time as possible with everyone.”
