NEWLAND – A conference and workshop was held at Newland Town Hall on Oct. 26 to discuss an assessment of Newland prospects, expansion, growth, opportunities and challenges for the town in order to promote prosperity for the town and residents.
The meeting was hosted by Hilary Greenberg, who holds a Master’s degree in regional planning from The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and is employed with Greenberg Development Services from Charlotte. Greenberg Development Services is an economic development consulting firm with more than 25 years of experience working with communities across the country in the areas of downtown business attraction and business retention. Within North Carolina, GDS has worked directly with 24 communities, as well as conducted a number of workshops and training sessions throughout the state.
The purpose of the project is to help the Town of Newland identify activities that could strengthen its commercial areas and attract new investment or jobs. The project was funded through a grant from the National Association of Realtors through the High Country Association of Realtors.
In attendance for the meeting were stakeholders in Newland and the larger Avery County community, including Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anne Winkelman and Economic Development Committee Director Ken Walter.
Exercises designed to identify prosperous outcomes for Newland were utilized in coordination with ideas from attendees. A component to the assessment was the smart growth principles outlined by the National Association of Realtors. These principles are noted as being mixed-land uses, to take advantage of compact building design, creation of a range of housing opportunities and choices, walkable neighborhoods and to foster distinctive, attractive communities with a strong sense of place to strengthen development toward existing communities, as well as transportation variety, cost-effective development and encourage community collaboration in decisions.
Also designated by the smart growth principles are the preservation of open space, farmland, natural beauty and environmental areas.
GDS will continue its review of demographic and retail sales data along with interviewing elected officials, business owners, property owners and local realtors in order to gain a deeper sense of the region’s influences and opportunities. GDS will tour the Town of Newland and provide a summarization of priorities and recommendations in order to support local businesses and property owners.
Another conference will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and is open to the public. The meeting will take place at the Heritage Park Community Center at 4 p.m.
