NEWLAND – The Town of Newland celebrated its second annual Spring Fling Festival on Saturday, April 23, at the Riverwalk and was met with pleasant weather and a sizable crowd.
In all, 58 total vendors edged the Riverwalk path, offering various handcrafted and unique wares. Vendors such as Sours Mountain Homestead Farm, Front Porch Designs, High Country Hides and Upcycled Everything were on hand to graced the event with items for home and more.
Newland Board of Alderman and de facto events coordinator Lauren Turbyfill noted, “I’m grateful for the weather, the great crowd and vendor turnout, and to be able to contribute to the town.” Turbyfill also added that the town seeks to be strategic where it organizes such events and want easy accessibility to everyone.
The next Newland event will be its Independence Day event scheduled for Saturday, July 2. This event is expecting a larger vendor turnout, also including music and fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.