Tommy "Tony" Keith Daniels, 72, of the Hughes community, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Nat and Hilma Burleson Daniels. Tommy attended Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, and was a member of Victory Baptist Church where he served as deacon, superintendent, song leader and Sunday school teacher. He retired from Bell South after 31 years as an electronics technician and also farmed Christmas trees. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during the 1969-1971 Vietnam Era and belonged to the Disabled American Veterans. Tommy loved hunting, fishing and golf.
Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Garland Daniels; two sons, Brian Daniels and wife, Lora, and Jason Daniels and wife, Deanna, all of Newland. He was Poppa to his four grandchildren, Nate Daniels of Newland, Haley Daniels of Boone, Lily Daniels of Newland, and Diesel Daniels of Newland. He is also survived two brothers, Richard "Dick" Daniels and wife, Elwanda, of Newland, and Sam Daniels and wife, Barbara, of Spruce Pine; and special sister-in-law, Barbara, of Newland.
Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7th, at Crossnore First Baptist Church with the Rev. Melvin Shelton and the Rev. Dustin Dellinger officiating. Burial followed in the Harrison Daniels Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Gideons International at P.O. Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714, or Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
