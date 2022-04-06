AVERY COUNTY – The 2021 Avery County Community Health Assessment has been released by the Toe River Health District. The purpose of the assessment is to learn about the health status and quality of life concerns of Avery County residents, collaborate with citizens by soliciting input from the community, and to provide an overview of resources that exist for handling those concerns.
The official 82-page document is a collaborative community outline developed by Toe River Health District in partnership with community leaders, public health agencies, businesses, the medical community, school systems and local faith-based organizations and churches as part of a local community health assessment process.
Some of the key findings from Toe River and its affiliates for the assessment were noted as follows: “Some of the major findings that the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County discussed in the prioritization process included the large proportion of respondents whose life has been negatively influenced by substance abuse. Approximately 27 percent of respondents were classified as excessive drinkers and 12 percent reported using opioids in the past year, with or without a prescription.”
The report added that “Twenty percent of respondents reported more than seven days of poor mental health in the past month and almost 20 percent did not get needed mental health care or counseling in the past year. Sixty-five percent of Avery County respondents had calculated BMIs in the overweight or obese range and less than a quarter of respondents got the recommended amount of physical and strengthening activity in an average week. Twenty percent of respondents reported current smoking, 12 percent used smokeless tobacco and seven percent used vape products.”
Upon the targeted data review process, the assessment team developed the top 10 major health issues based upon statistical data and community survey results. Based on findings from the community survey, combined with secondary health data, in November 2021 Healthy Carolinians of Avery County members identified chief health concerns for the county. In order of significance, the findings rendered these rankings: Substance abuse, obesity issues, mental health, childhood trauma, food insecurity, poverty issues, housing expenses, language barriers, stigma and the effects of COVID-19.
The assessment stated that “in November 2021, Healthy Carolinians of Avery County along with the CHA Team members participated in a prioritization activity to determine the three leading health concerns to be addressed during this cycle. The worksheet asked that each of the ten concerns be ranked, to find the top three concerns for future action. The results from the prioritization process were reviewed and discussed at the meeting. Results of these worksheets were calculated to come up with the top three priorities.” Those three priorities listed were mental health, substance abuse and food & nutrition.
The 2021 CHA will be disseminated in a variety of ways. The document will be made available online at http://www.toeriverhealth.org. Hard copies will also be available at the Avery County Health Department, local library and printed upon request. The CHA Facilitator will present the CHA data during a Board of Health Meeting, Healthy Carolinians of Avery County steering committee meeting, Avery County Health Department staff meeting, and upon request.
The full report may be accessed at WNC Health Network website: https://www.wnchn.org/wnc-healthy-impact/reports/ as well as at Toe River Health District website, by clicking to www.toeriverhealth.org and hard copies will be available at the local library and the health department.
