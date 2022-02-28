Timothy “Tim” Lawrence Laws, 44, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was born January 16, 1978 in Watauga County to Lawrence and Lolita English Laws of Banner Elk, N.C. Tim was employed with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a muscle car enthusiast and enjoyed working on and fabricating custom cars. Tim was very talented and could build or do anything he set his mind to.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Anissa Burgess Laws of the home; sons Colby Collins of Newton and Hunter Laws of Newland; parents, Lawrence and Lolita English Laws of Banner Elk; brother, Steve Laws and wife, Amy, of Banner Elk; sister, Tina Stone and husband, Jackie, of North Wilkesboro; father-In-Law, Gary Burgess of Newton; special Cousin, Michael Sparks of Banner Elk.
A Service to Celebrate Tim’s life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton. The Rev. Jackie Stone will officiate. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service. Those serving as pallbearers are Walter Hoke, Steven Zimmerman, Thomas Ikard, Josh Orr, Caleb Tallent, and Kevin Sigmon.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Condolences may be sent to the Laws family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Laws family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton. 828-465-2111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.