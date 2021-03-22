Timothy Lee McDonald, 27, Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born September 27, 1993 in Hagerstown, Md., and had lived in Elizabethton for the past seven years. Timothy was a member of Experience Pentecostal Church. He was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents, James and Callista Locklear and his Paternal Grandfather, Edward McDonald. Timothy was a graduate of Avery County High School, Newland, North Carolina. He was an avid gamer and loved gospel music. He also enjoyed watching cartoons.
Survivors include his parents, Todd and Tracey Smith McDonald; one sister, Amanda McDonald; one brother, Todd “Buddy” McDonald; his Paternal Grandmother, Mary McDonald; two nieces, Calli McDonald and Atalee McDonald. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris McCoury officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses . Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McDonald family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.