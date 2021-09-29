NEWLAND – The Hwy. 194/ Three Mile Hwy. construction is currently anticipated to be complete in the middle of next week, weather permitting. The project has already been impeded by precipitation and may continue to be delayed.
“The roadwork is very similar to Hwy. 184, but on a smaller scale,” said DOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama.
According to Uchiyama, a contractor is building a soil-nail wall to stabilize the road and will add new guardrails, in addition to the standard paving and striping operation. The estimate of the construction is approximately $200,000. Included in this total is also the safe construction procedure of closing the road during the day for equipment operations and worker safety and the use of temporary signals at night and on weekends.
The official detour route is, coming from Spruce Pine, Hwy. 221 to Hwy. 194 onto Hwy. 19E in the Cranberry community, back to Three Mile Hwy. The detour is marked on Hwy. 19E leading traffic the opposite way.
