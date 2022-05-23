Thomas Martin Vance, (Tom Vance), 84, died on March 3, 2022, due to complications of Covid-19 at Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center. Tom was vaccinated and boosted but was immune-compromised due to leukemia and chemotherapy treatments.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, James (Jim) McClure Vance, Sr. (1892-1961) and his mother, Joda Blanche Pyatte Vance, (1900-1977) along with five brothers and seven sisters.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jean Hicks Vance, and his only child, Michael Thomas Vance of Mint Hill, NC. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Eula Maxine Vance Nicholas of Gainesville, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tom was born December 12, 1937, in Crossnore, NC, the southern part of Avery County. He was the youngest of fourteen children. Tom attended the Crossnore School. It was at this school in 7th grade that Tommy found his love for theater, when he was cast in a play directed by his theater teacher, Kate Cornue. After that, he was hooked on theater.
Tom graduated from Appalachian State Teacher’s College in 1960 with a degree in English and Social Studies. He continued at Appalachian, where obtained a Master’s in English and Education. After that, he attended UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Georgia for doctoral studies in theater.
At Appalachian State, Tom was elected President of the Playcrafters drama club. It was there that he met his future life-long wife, Jean Hicks, when she auditioned in front of him to join the club. Tom was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” at Appalachian State in his senior year.
After graduating, Tom taught at several schools, as well as Wingate University. In 1967, he started the drama program at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC). His legacy began in 1974, when Tom and Charles Starnes created the CPCC Summer Theatre, a professional summer stock theater company, where he directed over 150 productions and produced over 250 shows over his lifetime.
Tom also was the host of a Television show, “The Tom Vance Show,” which played for decades on the CPCC channel.
In 2011-12, the Metrolina Theater Association awarded Tom the “Lifetime Theater Award.”
Tom was especially proud of the many fine people, who worked with him in theater and have gone on to achieve considerable success in the theatrical world. Tom discovered many talented people at the start of their careers, and he nurtured them and provide them their first job in the theater industry. Hundreds of them moved to New York and worked on Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, national and international tours, as well as many regional theatres across the country. Many of Tom’s discoveries went on to have amazing careers in the film and television industry, as well.
Tom was also so proud of everyone he worked with, but he held a special place in his heart for those that went into the theatre teaching profession, where his gifts will continue to live on.
On Saturday, May 28, there will be a service at Blair Road United Methodist Church in Mint Hill, NC. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. service at the church followed by a graveside service at Sharon Memorial Gardens (at Monroe Rd/Sharon Amity Rd). That same evening, on May 28 at 7 p.m., there will also be a celebration in honor of Tom Vance at the Halton Theater on the CPCC campus, near downtown Charlotte. Come be part of the celebration of Tom’s life and legacy. Come sing, talk, eat, drink, and laugh while remembering Tom and give him his final standing ovation. All are welcome.
On Saturday, June 4, there will be a drop-in celebration at the Meeting House at 12 Fountain Circle in downtown Crossnore, NC. Drop in anytime between noon and 2 p.m. We will have photos, music and food, as we celebrate Tommy’s life. Hope everyone can drop by!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.