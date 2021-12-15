BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Elementary School celebrated a highly successful rendition of “Frozen: the Musical” on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the school’s gym. The arts-integrated school generally performs some form of annual play and chose to perform a theatre production of the popular animated Disney sing along film from 2013.
One of the standout elements to the school’s production is that every student plays a role in the play.
“That is one of the things that was non-negotiable for me. Everyone is involved,” BES Principal Justin Carver said. “I wanted each and every kid to feel like a celebrity at the end.”
With fourth and fifth graders occupying the major speaking roles and younger students acting as townspeople and secondary characters, the play truly incorporated the entire student body. Group singing performances showcased the excellent preparation and coordination of Director Justin Carver and Co-Director Laura Berryman.
Carver noted that Lees-McRae College’s Theatre Arts department played a pivotal role in being able to pull off the elegant costumes and the elaborate props. Other costumes were handmade by parents and the custodial staff built numerous stage pieces.
“It takes a village,” Carver noted. “Without all the people a part of it, it won’t ever be.”
With no parking spots available and a completely full auditorium full of family, friends and community members, the event brought family members from near and far to see the student-actors in action.
“It was the largest school event of the year,” said Carver.
“It is a packed house, it’s amazing,” Tutor and substitute Jenifer Whitman mentioned. “The kids, Justin Carver, Mrs. Berryman knocked it out of the park.”
Preparation for the show began at the end of August, with practices on Monday after school for the fourth and fifth graders. At the beginning of December the kids and staff primarily focused on fine tuning and dress rehearsals. Practice, costumes, props, set design, lighting, direction and audio came together for a cohesive and intricate show demonstrating the talent of the students and staff.
“What she brings to the table is amazing. She really refined it to make it the great,” Carver said of Co-Director Berryman.
A team effort by all parties involved brought the performance to life and brought the community together.
“My goal is to go big or go home. As a leader and director I can make some things happen, but these kids are what drive it. They are absolutely amazing. It is my responsibility to make every kid feel like a lead,” said Carver.
