ELK PARK – A new fast casual restaurant has opened up in Elk Park on Hwy. 19E. The Starving Squirrel, offering freshly prepared hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, salads and other meals, recently celebrated one month of establishment in the community.
Avery native and owner Bynum Partington noticed a long commute time in order to get a hot meal after work. Partington noted that the options for quick and tasty food were further away than ideal, having to continue all the way to Newland, take the turn to Banner Elk or go back toward the state line. Being a truck driver, Partington saw an opportunity to offer hungry travelers a destination to stop by while they traverse through the town of Elk Park.
Partington added that his family has always been tied to food and the dining industry, and decided to take the business venture on his own. Since its inception the Starving Squirrel has been overwhelmed with business, especially during the dinner time rush.
“When I started it, I thought at the very least I could fix myself something to eat after work,” said Partington.
The “snack shack”-style food business first catches eyes with its peculiar name. Partington noted that his truck driving handle/nickname is ‘Squirrel Head’ and he always needs something to eat, hence the starving adjective.
Daughter KC Rodriguez explained that the community has been very supportive of the restaurant and that ownership stands by its product, has a quality guarantee and is very willing to remedy any issue that customers encounter.
“The food speaks for itself,” said Rodriguez.
After many renovations and equipment replacement, the Starving Squirrel in its infancy has already made a name for itself in the Elk Park community. Working in partnership with the community, coupled with limited dining options in town, The Starving Squirrel offers high-quality and expedited food service for any and all travelers.
The Starving Squirrel is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 8080 Hwy. 19E in Elk Park (the former location of Betty and Carol’s Restaurant, adjacent to the former Country House Restaurant and current Liar’s Table shop). The restaurant offers walk-up service and call-in orders, and the establishment is very active on social media with full menus displayed on its Facebook page.
