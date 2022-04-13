There will be an increasing demand in Avery for the support of the tourism business, vacation homeowners, and an aging retiring population. This creates job opportunities and there are efforts to support and retain businesses. However, we are fighting disturbing population trends as indicated by the 2020 Census.
If all 3,200 residents aged 0-19 stay in Avery, we still have 1,200 less than the current 4,500 aged 25-44. We also know that many of those age 0-19 will go off to college then find a better life and opportunities elsewhere. Therefore, the work pool could be 2,500 without incoming migration.
In 2019, we had 559 high school and HS+ (Mayland) aged individuals leave Avery. A total of about 1,000 moved away, including children, even though we have low taxes, good schools and wonderful recreational opportunities. “The future of Avery” is leaving, while an aging population is staying and more are coming here.
Our median age is 45.2 vs. the national median age of 38. We now have 4,000 individuals age 65+ needing support and services, and this will increase. Our 25 to 34 age group has only about 2,000 in population and fewer females than men for a 1:2 ratio, and I feel there are probably too few high-level jobs for potentially returning female college graduates. Also, quality of life issues, including starter housing, has a negative impact.
For each four-year age group, there seems to be a 100-person population decline from 10 to 14, then to 5 to 9, and 0 to 4.
Now we have 1,000 in high school age 15 to 19. Looking to the future, from our current age 0-4 population, the total is an estimated 600. In 2019, there were 121 births to Avery resident mothers. If the trends continue downward, we could have 450 high school students in 15 years.
Avery must attract more workers with families, but limited affordable housing and quality of life issues for young people are making it difficult. The service industry, supporting our majority tourism industry, provides low pay and some jobs are seasonal. This, in combination with our high building costs, makes reasonable-cost housing an unattractive investment.
It seems that our local government and the local businesses need to make the housing business model more attractive. Infrastructure support, with roads, sewer, water, and county-wide broadband internet, long land leases or land grants with tax holidays will help housing development. As well, our man-made surroundings need to be matched with our beautiful nature.
A third-party study with recommendations will be more appropriate than sorting out the mass of opinions by ourselves. Many of these suggestions will cause a further cultural divide. Our challenge will be to foster progress while respecting our traditional Avery culture and traditions. However, I do not think protecting what we have and hoping for the best will solve these demographic vulnerabilities. We, led by our local government, need to promote and act to attract young progressive working families to move to Avery County.
Eric Berg
Newland
