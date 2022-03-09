AVERY COUNTY – Tax revaluations for Avery County are set to be released throughout the first week of March, and homeowners can expect to have their first wave of evaluations via mail beginning with March 3.
A tax revaluation is the process by which property values are assessed, utilizing current market value. Property values are assessed periodically and are done every four years in Avery County.
Avery County Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels noted that the main takeaway from the revaluations is that, much like national trends indicate, home values will be on the higher side of the spectrum for this particular assessment. With respect to communication to property owners, Daniels said, “Try not to be blown away. The market has been absurd and it is unprecedented for the area.”
Daniels illustrated that a combination of factors have led to the substantial increase of values over the last four years. Low base rates have pumped significant funds into the economy and despite elevated rates, Avery County still remains cheaper than the quintessential urban and suburban areas of the state. Daniels indicated that a “perfect storm” of components have come together to contribute to the heightened valuations.
“We are not out to get anyone. We are just following state statutes,” Daniels said.
Traditional economic factors such as supply and demand, finite amount of available properties and a disconnect between value and worth have all contributed to the higher evaluations.
Daniels, the tax administrator in Avery County for more than four years, works with assessments and collections for the area.
“We have a great group of appraisers and are working really hard. We are here to help everyone and anyone,” Daniels noted. “If you have questions, please give us a call. We are all neighbors and it impacts everyone.”
Taking a reactive rather than a proactive approach to evaluations, property owners can always opt for remediation. The tax office will always provide an explanation to values and will go over step-by-step, along with considering any adjustments made to the property, explained Daniels.
The current trends can best be defined as a seller’s market with a proverbial “name your price” aspect to property ownership in Avery and throughout Western North Carolina. Certain areas will always garner more value than others, and isolated cases may also exist when it comes down to finalized values.
Daniels describes the current reevaluation market as a “wild ride” and that “trends seem to be a wider cast net.” This explosion of values will most likely be a topic of conversation, said Daniels, with people wanting to live in this area and offering a completely different landscape than what folks may be coming from.
