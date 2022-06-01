AVERY COUNTY – Avery County High School celebrated the Class of 2022 with its commencement exercises on Thursday, May 26, before a packed crowd at the ACHS gymnasium. The night was filled with emotional addresses, recognition of achievement, special music and a memory for the Class of 2022 that will never depart.
Family, friends and loved ones left no seat vacant with standing room only from the very beginning of the event. The invocation was provided by new graduate Emily Jones and followed by the recognition of honor graduates.
Class President Angela Nitti welcomed all of the esteemed guests to the celebration, adding that many of the students will be on their own for the very first time and that “We should recognize changes and embrace them.” Nitti concluded by noting the students “will always hold the memory of the graduating class of 2022.”
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman addressed the awaiting graduates, explaining the quantity and quality of dedication, reiterating the love the guests of the event have for the students. Brigman also noted the importance of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and the “recognition of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” Brigman prompted students intending to enter the armed forces to stand and be recognized for their prospective commitment. Brigman also urged the graduates to stay in contact with all of those who love them and whom they love.
In a special music presentation, Walker Boone, member of the Class of 2022, and Ethan Church, who comprise the notable Avery bluegrass group Boone and Church, performed an acoustic rendition of “My Wish” for the joyous crowd and excited seniors.
The Salutatorian’s Address was given by Marisol Guzman, who spoke about the perception and reality of success. She noted the traditional ideology of success, and that success is made possible with the guidance and support from family, friends and the staff at Avery County High School.
“I encourage you to cherish every moment with each other,” said Guzman.
Avery County High School’s Class of 2022 Valedictorian, Brook Cheuvront, provided an impassioned speech to her fellow graduates.
“Greatness has no singular definition and doesn’t need one,” said Cheuvront. “(We should) act in a way that makes us happy and proud of ourselves,” alluding to the subjectivity of success.
“The world is changing... It is our choice to act in a way today,” Cheuvront added, referring to the positivity of helping our environment and fellow people. Cheuvront then spoke about the recent Texas school shooting tragedy.
“Those kids will never grow up to see their high school graduation. Our country should not be a place where parents do not know if they will see their kids at the end of the day. It is up to us to be the voices for these children,” Cheuvront said.
Cheuvront concluded by reminding her peers to “Pursue your greatness... embrace the greatness you choose for yourself.”
Before the official conferring of diplomas, ACHS Principal Ricky Ward addressed the students for the final time.
“Challenge yourself every day. You can do amazing things,” Ward noted, also instructing students to “care for each other. Our society needs it more than ever.”
One by one, a total of 127 names were called to acquire their proof of determination and achievement via the well-earned high school diploma. Students were applauded, praised and received shout-outs from the excited crowd. Students received the adulation with expansive smiles across their faces, as some students danced on the stage, pointed to their loved ones, while graduate Ayden Parker even took a selfie with the entire graduating class in the background from the podium.
A frenzy began when the last name was called and Principal Ward gave the go-ahead for students to turn their tassels, throw their caps as high as their dreams, and for families to rush to the gym floor to hug and cherish their newly graduated loved ones, primed for the next chapter in their journey.
