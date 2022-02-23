NEWLAND – Sweetwater Ranch, a multi-faceted farm and elk enclosure operated by Bert and Donna Valery, have added a pair of new members to their herd on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Two more females were acquired by the ranchers to add to a large male and two other females already on the ranch property.
The large private enclosure will serve as the base point for the hopefully expanding herd.
“We hope to have four babies in the spring or summer. I want to raise the herd large enough to reintroduce elk into the area,” Bert Valery said.
With it being extremely costly to keep purchasing elk from other areas, the Valerys look to populate the 60-total-acre ranch with elk the natural way. Elk mothers will generally birth one at a time, much unlike the litters of traditional house animals. Four offspring on the horizon would grow the Sweetwater Elk populace to a total of nine animals.
“One male can have a harem of females in the wild or at refuges,” Donna Valery explained.
Males will also fight amongst each other for dominance and breeding rights, which require separate enclosures to avoid the aggression. The Valerys have thus planned for Sweetwater elk expansion with new fencing construction under way, and a natural water source secured.
The goal of the Valerys is to eventually have 40 to 50 elk and a comfortable reproduction rate. This would allow for separate group release with appropriate male and female proportions.
Currently, there are numerous restrictions regarding elk, with the state currently not allowing release of the animals into the wild, Bert explained, stating that the ideal situation would possible include release into a wildlife or natural refuge.
The two new females added to the herd have displayed no jitters of having been introduced to a new home habitat.
“The new ones joined immediately. When they jumped out of the trailer they went nose to nose with the other ladies. Like ‘Baby, we’re home,’” Donna said, as the newest additions actually came from the same original herd and had no problems adjusting.
Sweetwater had expected to have at least one baby last year, but one of the females had a stillbirth, delaying the ability to increase the herd size. However, the Valerys continue on their philanthropic journey to help aid the species population.
“There are so many references to elk here. If you think five of them are cool to see, imagine 10,000 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,” Bert said.
The ranch owners also face their fair share of challenges when it comes to running a private ranch. Large swaths of food, maintenance, upkeep and observance are only a portion of the responsibilities for taking care of the oversized venison. One female even escaped from the enclosure at one time, forcing the Valerys to corral the elk into the narrowest section of an enclosure and lure the prison-break elk back into her home.
In addition to the elk on the property, the owners also have apple trees, grape vineyards and rows of Christmas trees to monitor.
The Valerys’ dog, Daisy, also likes to monitor the grounds. When asked if Daisy interacts with the elk, Donna noted, “She’ll get right in there. They look at Daisy like she’s a hamster.”
With new elk, expected births, room for growth and a plan for the future, Sweetwater Ranch is actively working toward increasing the presence of the once-populous elk to the region of the High Country. Not only do Bert and Donna want to repair the natural world, but they enjoy it as well.
“It’s exciting. We are having fun,” Bert said.
