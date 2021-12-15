SUGAR MOUNTAIN – The Village of Sugar Mountain held its annual SugarFest event from Dec. 10 to 12 at Sugar Mountain Resort. The “Weekend of Winter Fun” featured demos of the latest ski and snowboard equipment from various different manufacturers, a ski clinic, food, drinks, music and the ceremonial opening of the new Big Birch quad chairlift.
Sugar Mountain also hosted “Girls Go Shred Snowboard Day” presented by Edge of the World, where tips and tricks were offered to novices and advanced riders.
Unfortunately for visitors and locals on the slopes, the weather did not cooperate to the fullest extent. Some of the premiere events were held on Saturday, Dec. 11, which, to the dismay of riders, featured a warm front with excessive rain throughout the day and into the night. Temperatures around 50 degrees and liquid precipitation are not the most efficient combination for featuring winter sports activities.
The insubordinate weather did not stop guests from enjoying the festivities on the mountain, however, and the potent snowmaking capacities during cooler periods were able to keep the slopes at the proper snow depth.
Steven Walkers, a visitor from Easley, S.C., said of the imperfect weather, “It’s a little nasty out there, but we came for the weekend and there is no way we aren’t going to go boarding.”
“We have come to Sugar Mountain a few times before. It is kind of wet and slushy, but my kids are still having a great time,” another visiting patron, Nadine Travers, said.
Friday and Sunday produced better conditions overall for the event, as the rain was mostly concentrated on Saturday.
“I think Sugar Mountain is the best ski mountain I’ve ever been to,” said Remy Johnson, who came up the mountain from Charlotte. “We came yesterday (Friday), too, and it was much better weather, but any chance I get to ski is a bonus for me.”
Sugar Mountain had four lifts open and eight total slopes open for the weekend, essentially offering half of its total capacity. With a warm front staying throughout the week in the High Country, it may be closer to Christmas until natural snow will grace the trails of the area mountains.
The unofficial kickoff to the winter sports season maintained success through the weekend. Both of the ski resorts in Avery County will see more visitors come to ride the slopes over the coming months, including an increase of traffic toward lodging, food service and shopping areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.