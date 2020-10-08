Sue Puett Greene, 95, of Carthage passed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, N.C.
Mrs. Greene was born February 27, 1925 in Avery County to the late Fred and Mary (Crump) Puett. She was affectionately known as Mama Sue and was a hard working good Christian woman.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Randall Greene in June of 2007. Also preceding her in death was a son, Sanford L. Greene; two brothers, Edward and Jack Puett and a sister, Alma Greene.
She is survived by a son, Randy Greene and wife, Janice of Carthage; a sister, Fay Farmer of Boone, N.C.; a brother, Lewis Puett of Franklinton, N.C.; four grandchildren, Sanford Greene, Amanda Wood, Hannah Sue Greene, and Randall Greene II and wife, Kelly; five great-grandchildren, Levi Greene, Katelin Greene, Ashley Greene, Ayla Greene, and Finch Greene; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
