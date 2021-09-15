Steve Nelson, 57, of Newland, North Carolina went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Steve was born on June 22, 1964 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Linda Gray Nelson of Newland and the late Howard Donald Nelson.
A devoted Christian, he was a member of the Midway Holiness Church in Newland and boldly professed his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for both brethren and strangers one of his greatest pleasures was helping others. He was well known by his church family by ending his testimonies with "There is no finer in the Carolina's than Steve Nelson."
A loving husband, son and father, he leaves behind to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, his wife, Cindy Puckett Nelson; daughter, Sierra (Gabriel) Faulkner of Newland, NC; two sons, Brent Nelson of San Antonio, TX, Carter Nelson of Newland, NC; brother, Mike (Jackie) Nelson of Newland, NC; grandson, Gideon Faulkner; granddaughter, Paislie Faulkner.
Services for Steve Nelson were held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Gabriel Faulkner officiating. The family received friends beginning at 6:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment were held in the Puckett Family Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Family, friends and pallbearers gathered at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and all the family and friends in Avery County for the loving support and prayers.
