LINVILLE — Since 1924, the annual “Singing on the Mountain” has been one of the premiere gospel music events for the entire Appalachian community. MacRae Meadows at Grandfather Mountain has hosted the event in association with the Hartley family, making it one of the longest-tenured events of its kind.
Joseph Larkin Hartley founded the event in the 1920s as a family picnic and free festival of gospel music and community fellowship. The spirit of the event has mainly gone unchanged throughout the more than nine decades since, and has brought families and friends together, withstanding the test of time.
Sunday, June 26, will mark the last time the event will be hosted, ending a long tradition of family, community and spirit.
Patty Kincaid noted that the event began as a more simplistic family reunion and Sunday School picnic, and blossomed into something far mightier than ever imagined. Amazing guests and performers such as Johnny Cash, Doc Watson, Oral Roberts and Billy Graham have graced the festival in years prior, providing a superb backdrop for the gospel music community.
“This will be our final thank-you to all the people who supported us for so many years: stage setup, security, cleanup, car parking and all the locals dedicated to the event and to the family,” said Kincaid.
The event had previously featured large amounts of vendors, food, music, messages, souvenirs, memorabilia and other supportive organizations.
“As time went on Grandfather Mountain took on vast responsibilities, as the family aged, in the same spirit as it had been run. The family had then funded it for three years with help from volunteers and a wonderful group effort. The goal was to keep it alive as long as possible. It just became very expensive. It grew naturally over the years and we won’t go against the historic foundation. We were not going to charge people to come,” explained Kincaid.
Kincaid noted that interest in the event had waned through the generations as the target demographic of the event aged as well.
“We were not going to end it with COVID. COVID broke the string and made us stop and think. The final year will be a grounds picnic, open to the public. You just have to bring your own picnic and seating,” Kincaid said.
“Whosoever will may come,” the original theme her grandfather coined at the event’s inception, Kincaid mentioned inspires the spirit of this year’s finale event.
“We are going back to the roots of the event. This is our final thank you,” said Kincaid. “We are so grateful to all the people involved. Grandfather Mountain has been absolutely gracious and kind. Dave Calvert and Carolina BBQ have been very supportive.”
The magnum opus of the gospel festival will conclude its historic run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at MacRae Meadows. For more information regarding the Singing and its rich history, click to http://singingonthemountain.org.
