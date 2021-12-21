AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye has announced his resignation from the position, effective Feb. 1, 2022.
Frye has been the long-standing sheriff of Avery County, having served in the office for the past decade and a half, and has received multiple accolades with respect to the elected law enforcement position.
“Fifteen years ago this month, I took the oath for the Office of Avery County Sheriff for the first time. Since that time I have given my heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears to this office and this county,” Frye stated in a social media post dated December 17. “We have faced many tragedies, overcame many obstacles, and accomplished some great things working together to make life better for every Avery County citizen. I can honestly say being sheriff has been the greatest honor and privilege I could have ever imagined.”
Frye elaborated on his decision in a statement to The AJT on Monday, Dec. 20.
“I have an opportunity to work in a job that is a statewide position. I love this county and I loved being sheriff, but after 15 years I feel it’s time to move to something new,” Frye said. “I have always believed that political positions were meant for servants with a servant heart, not as a lifelong entitlement job. It is my belief that no one should occupy an office for 20 years or more. There needs to be fresh people with fresh ideas. The office of sheriff is unique and the oldest law enforcement position in our nation directly accountable to the people, not a bureaucracy, and responsible for things like running a jail, civil process or holding court. The office of sheriff is not only directly accountable to the people they serve through the election process, but is also able to make decisions, change course quickly and do what is needed to meet the citizens’ needs without having to consult a board or bureaucracy.”
Frye shared his deepest appreciation to his many supporters throughout his tenure leading the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
“I sincerely want to thank everyone for their prayers and support over the past 15 years. It has been a remarkable journey, a journey that saw some deep valleys, such as when Lt. Keith Laws passed away, and a journey that saw some high peaks, like being elected to serve as the NC Sheriff’s President. Through all the valleys and peaks, the driving force has always been to do what was best for this county and the citizens,” Frye explained. “I have had the most dedicated and remarkable staff of deputies, jailers, detectives and administration personnel throughout this journey. They never get the credit or recognition they deserve. These servants always put their own health and safety at risk to try to serve the public, whether it be responding to domestics or taking meals and medications to the elderly during a pandemic. I have served with the best of the best and they are what has made this office a positive example throughout the state.”
The decision to pursue a new opportunity wasn’t without emotion and consideration.
“So it is with a heavy but very grateful heart that I tender my resignation effective the last of January and begin a new journey beginning in February of 2022. There are too many to thank individually for helping with our success, but know that I love this county, I love its citizens and I know that with the dedicated people that are here now, this county is in great hands for the future. May God continue to bless Avery County and its leaders.”
According to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis, the position of sheriff of Avery County will be filled through a nominating process by an Executive Committee and the 19 county election precinct representatives, respectively. With Frye’s official resignation taking effect in February 2022, the Executive Committee and precinct representatives will have approximately one month to nominate and vote on an Interim Sheriff. After coming to a consensus for a nominee, the Avery County Board of Commissioners shall provide final confirmation.
If a decision cannot be rendered by these aforementioned bodies, the Avery County Coroner would assume the responsibilities of sheriff under current state and county law.
