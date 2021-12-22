AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Sheriff Department was recently able to purchase an off-road vehicle using money exclusively acquired by way of seized drug funds.
Finances for the vehicle were obtained from a pair of sources— federal money from drug cases in the drug fund account and North Carolina state drug tax reception. These funds are to be used for law enforcement use only in association with seizure-related fines and forfeitures.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye explained that most of the specialty equipment that the department is able to purchase is heavily used pieces usually old and worn from military utilization.
“We wanted to do something like this for a long time,” said Frye. “This is the first new one we’ve had.”
The off-road utility vehicle is officially called a Polaris RZR 1000 and is a side-by-side UTV purchased from East Tennessee ATV.
The vehicle itself specializes in cross-terrain performance and is engineered to handle various environments that are generally difficult to traverse in standard vehicles. The capability to navigate rough trails will be easier for the sheriff department with the inclusion of this piece of equipment.
“The primary use of the vehicle will be the eradication of marijuana efforts, working in the woods searching for wanted individuals and search and rescue,” Frye explained.
The new addition to the law enforcement department was purchased last week and will be incorporated in all the aforementioned policing efforts. There exists a level of irony that seized drug funds will be employed to work further towards drug eradication in Avery County.
“The best part again is — paid for by your local neighborhood drug dealers!” Frye posted on social media following the purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.