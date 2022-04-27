BANNER ELK – The Banner Elk Kiwanis Club met on Tuesday, April 19, at Holston Camp and Retreat Center, hosting the three candidates for Avery County Sheriff: Russell Carver, Mike Henley and Lee Buchanan. The trio of electoral hopefuls spoke to the Kiwanis crowd, explaining their reasons for candidacy and visions for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Carver noted his connection to Avery County and the lifelong public service role he has occupied with the ACSO and area prison.
“I like getting out and helping people,” said Carver, who also added his pillars of professionalism, common sense and good morals.
Henley articulated his commitment to leadership, education and to know best practices within the field. As a longtime Highway Patrol officer, he noted the importance of installing strong leadership and expertise along with measures of accountability and oversight.
Buchanan, current Chief Deputy with ACSO, noted his experience and commitment to the department. With 27 years of service under his belt in the community, Buchanan added that all other candidates would have to start over upon assuming office, whereas Buchanan has the goal to continuously build upon the current successes.
When prompted after the meeting regarding the candidates’ visions for the position, Carver stated that he would like to establish more patrolling in the county and more interaction with the people. Carver added that one of the key ingredients to a successful sheriff’s department is transparency for the citizens. Carver also explained the importance of protection of our schools and children, along with more education for deputies.
Henley spoke about the importance of being proactive as opposed to reactive, along with the current lack of resources and manpower. Henley wishes to build upon the current programs within the department while simultaneously improving leadership and professionalism. Henley also noted that the objective is to not be a politician, and to do things that benefit the department and county without self-serving interests.
Buchanan continued to allude to the expansion on current programs such as DARE, Freedom Life Reentry Program and the eldercare program.
“Some of the programs do need to be revamped,” said Buchanan, “If it saves one person, then it is worth it. That’s my theory.” Buchanan also added the importance of expanding manpower and the inclusiveness of community involvement.
Kiwanis club members displayed great enthusiasm for the electoral process and was able to provide another outlet for community members to see the candidates running for office.
