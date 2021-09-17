With great sadness, we announce the passing of Sgt. William Wayne Carpenter, Sr., (Newland, North Carolina), who passed away September 10, 2021, at the age of 69.
Wayne was loved and cherished by many, including his mother, Lucille Carpenter; his children, Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (Rebeca), Crystal Carpenter Rhodes (Jim), Lauren Carpenter White (Jose Pena) and Sara Hess; his grandchildren, Isabella, Maryellie, Kinley, Ty, Reed, Riley, Lorenzo, Joshua, Indeka, and Alize; his sisters, Janet Carpenter Sampson (Bob) and Sammie Carpenter Bostrom (Stan Foster), along with many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends from near and far.
Wayne was predeceased by his father, Sam Avery Carpenter, his wife, Shelly Carpenter, sister, Patricia Carpenter Hicks, his grandparents, Richard and Vickie Horney, and William and Bertie Carpenter.
Wayne served proudly in the Army 101st Airborne Division, completing two tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star along with several other medals.
Visitation will be held at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC, on Friday, September 17, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 - 10:45 a.m. Funeral service with military honors detail will be held at Reins Sturdivant on Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Dugger officiating, followed by graveside service at Johnson Cemetery, Crossnore, NC.
Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear a face covering.
Wayne was a friend to all. Strangers quickly became friends. His larger-than-life personality was embraced everywhere. Wayne will be deeply missed.
Welcome home, dear brother, Welcome home! "Absent from the body, Present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8
(Donations will be appreciated in Wayne's honor by the Honor Guard of the Pat Ray Post of the VFW, PO Box 516, Newland NC 28657 or Wayne's Church, Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethren Church., 255 Whittaker Branch Newland, NC. 28657
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.