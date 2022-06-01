AVERY COUNTY – The graduating Avery County High School seniors celebrated their annual Senior Walk events throughout the county on Wednesday, May 24. Graduating seniors made the trek to their previous elementary and middle schools to reunite with foundational teachers and to inspire the younger students to strive for achievement.
Seniors performed their walks at Newland, Crossnore, Banner Elk and Riverside elementary schools along with Avery and Cranberry middle schools. The walk is a ceremonial coming-of-age event, where prospective graduates are able to revisit where their academic life had germinated and grown, as the younger students get to see a real-life display of accomplishment, achievement and to reach the next leg of the journey.
Pictures of the graduating seniors when they were much younger were plastered all around the fronts of the schools. From class pictures to candid youth shots, parents and graduates could see their younger selves and how much they have grown.
Schools used uplifting music to set the mood for the seniors, while all of the elementary and middle school students cheered them on throughout the halls. At some schools, the seniors provided their favorite memory while they were in their younger years. Students mentioned everything from field days, teachers and classes to longstanding friendships, comical anecdotes and spending a large block of their formative years in a single location.
Brittany Phillips, fifth-grade teacher at Newland Elementary, was asked how she was feeling about her students graduating this year.
“I feel old, actually, because I feel like I had them recently,” Phillips said. “I feel like it was not that long ago.”
Banner Elk Elementary School Principal Justin Carver noted, “I know them very well. Some of them I had at Cranberry. One of the best things about the school is that it is a close-knit group. We love seeing them come back anytime.”
“I’ve not wanted to cry about graduation at all until those kids started screaming,” senior Sierra Smith added.
An emotional event for seniors, parents and staff, the senior walks in the county offered a final reminder of the past and personal growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.