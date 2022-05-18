AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Commissioners held a budget workshop with the Board of Education on Thursday, May 12, discussing the new budget for the fiscal year. The BOE proposed an operational budget request of $4.92 million from the county to be deliberated on by the commissioners.
One of the more recent budget development issues was brought up by Commissioner Martha Hicks who inquired about the band budget and its search for new uniforms. The BOE noted that $35,000 is proposed for new uniforms and $20,000 for instrument repair and replace. The board added that the aforementioned budgets were already highlighted on the documents prior to band representatives coming forward.
With respect to the band not receiving a yearly allotment of funds, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman revealed that the school system had paid $4,000 for instrument repair this year. BOE Chair John Greene also added that the band has received funds.
The BOE also concurred that uniform requests were never reported, with Brigman adding, “It kind of blindsided all of us.” Regardless of miscommunications or misdirection, the proposed budget contains similar funds the band representatives requested.
Large capital improvement investments for this budget and beyond were noted as being new gym bleachers at the high school, a new roof at Crossnore Elementary School and concrete at Banner Elk School. Priorities in the capital outlay were cited as health and safety, instructional spaces and support spaces, in that order.
Both the BOE and Commissioners noted the impressive enhancements done to Riverside Elementary, mostly through the medium of donations. Small schools like Riverside are highly regarded for their community affiliation, with Brigman adding, “Our schools are not large, but it gives us the personal touch. We are blessed.”
“I’m surprised people aren’t bringing their kids here just for the schools,” Commissioner Tim Phillips stated.
The healthy option school nutrition program implemented by a previous national administration was noted as a financial strain for the budget due to the nature of healthier options being far more expensive on a large scale. There exists a $150,000 deficit in school nutrition.
The swath of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds divvied to the school had restrictive requirements, and thus were optionally allotted to non-recurring expenses. Brigman noted that the funds must be spent by the summer of 2024, with the board trying to protect the local fund balance.
“This has been a long range planning and challenge for us. There are so many restrictions. We want to maximize the benefit of the school system,” Brigman said.
Both boards discussed the possibilities of using the funds for efficient long-term expenditures, while still following the tight guidelines of the allotment of money.
Avery County Commissioners will further deliberate on the proposed budget while finding a method to absorb the $150,000 request increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.