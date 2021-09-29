The Avery County Cloggers performed multiple songs for the crowd at the festival. The kids were infatuated with the technical footwork of the girls. The impressive dance skill was accompanied by bluegrass-style music.
Photo by Neal Falvey
New resident Jacob Leverett enjoyed the bluegrass music with his dog Louie from the stage lawn after buying some vendor goods and enjoying a deep fried cinnamon pretzel.
Photo by Neal Falvey
Vendor tents appealed to all visitors with various different small businesses with a vast array of goods. Guests walked down the scenic Riverwalk and scoped out the local items for sale.
Photo by Neal Falvey
The Wicked Good deep fried pretzel cart maintained continuous lines at the Harvest Festival. Guests salivated at the chance to savor some fried goodness with the toppings of their choosing.
