Valedictorian Brook Cheuvront gives her passionate speech to Avery High School graduates and guests.
Class President Angela Nitti welcomes all of the families and loved ones to the celebration.
Some graduation cap mortarboards were decked out with art and messages.
The first row of graduates get ready to acquire their hard-earned diplomas.
The awaiting graduates file in for their special moment as they walk across the stage.
Ethan Church and Walker Boone performed a song for the crowd in attendance during the Avery graduation ceremony on May 26.
After the final diploma is given, the seniors pop confetti and launch their caps into the air.
After a final congratulations, the gym turns to a frenzy of happy students and proud family and friends.
Future military service members were prompted to stand up and be recognized during graduation.
Board of Education Chairman John Greene addresses the prospective graduates.
ACHS Principal Ricky Ward asks graduates to come forward for the presentation of diplomas.
ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman expresses his pride in the students’ matriculation.
Levi Andrews accepts his hard-earned diploma.
Carly Benfield takes her last steps as a high school student.
Walker Boone shakes hands and receives graduation documentation.
Maddux Engelmohr, officially part of the ACHS Class of 2022.
Emily Jones, winner of the principal’s award, gets a large roar from the crowd.
Ayden Parker gets his diploma and still has time to take a selfie from the stage with the graduating class.
Araceli Ambrocio Tomas is officially a graduate.
A completely packed gym was left with standing room only for the momentous occasion.
Graduates sit and listen as graduation night unfolds.
Avery County High School seniors celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2022 on May 26. Here are some of the images from the big night.
