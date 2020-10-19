Mrs. Sandra J. Franz, 71, Tarpon Springs, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
She was the daughter of Norma J. Johnson, of Florida.
Sandi was a resident of Florida for 56 years. She had recently moved from Sea Ranch Lakes, Fla., to Tarpon Springs, Fla. She divided her time between Florida and North Carolina for the last 48 years.
Sandi enjoyed playing tennis and golf and loved her pets. She became a very successful businesswoman. She was a compassionate caregiver to her family.
Sandra was preceded in death by: her husband, Manfred Franz; and their son, Barron Franz; and her father, Sonny G. Johnson.
Survivors include: two sons, Curtis Franz and Jason Franz; step-son, Robert Franz and step-daughter, Debra Franz; mother, Norma Johnson; sisters, Connie Beans and her husband Richard Byrd, Deborah and her husband Robert Schwartz, Linda Johnson and Tina Michaud; six grandchildren, Manfred and Sebastian Franz, Anna Franz, Justin Franz, Whitney and Tyler Franz; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held; date to be announced.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
