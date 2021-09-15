Ruby Louise Johnson Shoupe, 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her son's residence in Newland.
Ruby was born on December 5, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Theodore Johnson and the late Iva Young Johnson.
She was a devoted and faithful member of the Johnson Chapel who loved her church and worshiping her Savior Jesus Christ. Ruby was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. Sewing brought her much pleasure as did cooking and preparing meals for her family, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Shoupe and a son, Keith Shoupe.
Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory four sons, Richard (Joyce) Shoupe of Newland, NC, Bill (Diane) Shoupe of Rogersville, TN, Jim (Amelia) Shoupe of Newland, NC, Joe (Rebecca) Shoupe of Spruce Pine, NC; eight grandchildren, Shannon (Randy) Clark, Kim (Jason) Lolies, John (Samantha) Shoupe, Melinda Shoupe, Josh (Whitney) Shoupe, Elijah (Canaan) Shoupe, Caleb (Mattie) Shoupe, Noah Shoupe; ten great grandchildren, Macayla Benfield, Dalton Benfield, Tyler Smith, Marissa Lolies, Grayson Lolies, Savannah Shoupe, Austin Shoupe, Henry Shoupe, Zeke and Hannah Shoupe.
Services for Ruby Louise Johnson Shoupe will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 3:30 pm from the Johnson Chapel with Rev. Dale Banks officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 pm on Saturday at the Johnson Chapel.
Interment will be in the Hughes Family Cemetery off Baxter Hughes Road in Newland.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Johnson Chapel c/o Shannon Clark, 965 Trice Fork Mtn Rd Newland, NC 28657.
