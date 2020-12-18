Roy Reece Hodges, 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence.
Roy was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Roy Leonard Hodges and Rosa Belle Townsend Hodges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Hodges; and two step sons, Michael and Gary Hatley.
Roy was a kind, humble and gentle man. He was very thoughtful and very much family oriented and loved his children fiercely. Roy never met a stranger and was a very kind and faithful husband. He was a member of Powder Branch Baptist Church. Roy enjoyed playing around and joking with people, collecting VCR tapes and ball caps.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathleen Potter Hodges; his grandchildren, Kaityln Hodges, Aiden Hodges and Adam Hodges; four step daughters; two step sons; and two sisters, Claire Baird and Anne Baird.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Roy Reece Hodges will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Reverend Gene Cornett, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 12:15 PM on Monday to go in procession.
The family would like to especially thank Sheila Britt and Virginia Shelton for the care and support during this difficult time.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hodges family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
