Ronnie Steve Baldwin, 66, of Granite Falls, N.C., passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born October 6, 1955 in Avery County to Edna Nancy Field Baldwin and the late Harrison Leonard Baldwin. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon “Sherry” Lynn Key Baldwin; and siblings, Renetta Gail Baldwin and Danny S. Baldwin; and many other family members including his grandparents.
Mr. Baldwin grew up back in the hollar of Banner Elk. He was known to climb the hills and mountain side. He talked fondly of the hills he called home. Ronnie was mischievous and loved adventure. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he would serve his country until his honorable discharge in 1985. After his service he became a skilled craftsman working in the furniture industry.
Ronnie was a very good son, not only a brother but a friend, a caring husband, dedicated father, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. His personality was full of character. He was a joker and always trying to make others laugh.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother include two daughters, Vicky Bowe and husband, Jim, of Lenoir, and Samantha Baldwin of Granite Falls; two sisters, Regina Jones and husband Melvin of Beech Mountain, and Lisa Alexander and husband Kenny of Mocksville; one brother, Michael Baldwin and wife Melva of Newland; one sister-in-law, Jan Baldwin of Conway, SC; three grandchildren, Zachary Icard, Dawson Peaks, and Hunter Shumate; one great-grandson, Holton Peaks; and numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom take comfort in knowing he is with his Savior and those preceding him.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Church of Jesus Christ located at 288 Calvary Street, Newland, NC 28657, conducted by Rev. Atkins.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:30 P.M. at the church.
Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Baldwin family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.