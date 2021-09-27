Ronel R. Collins, 88, passed away September 20, 2021.
Ronel was born on June 1, 1933 in Jamestown, Ky., to Lloyd and Flora (Cooksey) Collins. He is survived by his son, Lonnie (Paula M. Doane-Collins); sisters, Edith VanBuren and Linda Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to the service time of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Phillips Funeral Home, South Lyon, MI.
Ronel will be laid to rest with his wife, Hazel, at Washtenong Memorial Park, Ann Arbor.
