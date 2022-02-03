Roger William Barrier, 66, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.
Roger was born on March 4, 1955 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Clyde William Barrier and the late Kathleen Rose Barrier.
Roger operated his own Landscaping business for many years and was a member of the Jonas Ridge United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde William Barrier; mother, Kathleen Rose Barrier; brother, Randall Barrier.
Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 47 years, Vanessa Phillips Barrier; daughter, Shelby Barrier of Crossnore, NC; son, Edward Barrier of Crossnore, NC; granddaughter, Briahna Barrier; brother, Melvin (Susie) Barrier of Jonas Ridge, NC; sister, Wanda (Bill) Ledbetter of Jonas Ridge, NC.
Services for Roger William Barrier will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Sweet officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Barrier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Roger and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. 828-733-2121
