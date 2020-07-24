Roger Dale Arnett, 70 of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Roan Highlands nursing home in Roan Mountain, TN.
He was born June 11 1950 in Banner Elk, N.C. The son of the late Paul Butler Arnett, and the late Myrtle Shook Arnett.
At age 18 Roger served in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged he returned to his hometown in Avery County where he remained.
Roger was a man with many skills, such as wood working, playing guitar and drawing. Through the years he enjoyed various forms of employment such as construction, truck driving, mechanics, and running heavy equipment. His Favorite hobbies were working with horses and tinkering with old cars.
In 2007 he began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and quickly developed a deep love for Jehovah God and his son Jesus. He dedicated his life to God and was baptized in the spring of 2008. He was eager to tell everyone that he knew about the exciting things he learned in Gods word and would often spend hours talking to ones about the Bible.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Myrtle Arnett, and his brother, Jerry Arnett.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his two daughters, Crystal Napier and her husband, Billy Napier of Elk Park, N.C., Denise Suarez and her husband, Martin Suarez of Cary. N.C.; son, Paul Rupard and wife, Michelle Rupard of Banner Elk, N.C.
Siblings, sister, Shelia Clark of Jonas Ridge, N.C.; brother, Eddie Arnett and wife, Phillis Arnett of Banner Elk, N.C.
Grandchildren Louren Zellers and her husband, Jake Zellers of Newland, N.C., Joseph McKinney of Newland N.C., Michelle Roberts and husband. Steven Roberts of Newland, N.C., and Lora McKinney and fiancé Justin Rose of Morganton. N.C.
Roger was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren, several beloved nephews and a niece that he loved very much. Along with these are many of his dear friends from the Newland Kingdom hall of Jehovahs witnesses and longtime friends he..
There will be a memorial service held for Roger over zoom on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Jay McAninch, a dear friend of Rogers, will be giving his memorial service talk. Anyone who would like a link to log in and watch his memorial service can contact Crystal Napier by text or phone call at 828-897-1706. A link for the memorial will be sent to you.
There will be no graveside service held.
The family would like to thank the Roan Highlands and Amedisys Hospice staff for all their amazing care and support for Roger and his family. Their kindness will not be forgotten.
Thanks also to all the loving friends who are showering his family with love during their time of loss.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Roger and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. 828-733-2121
