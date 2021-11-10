BANNER ELK – The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk held a special veteran appreciation ceremony at Holston Camp on Nov. 2 with many important Avery County veterans in attendance.
The ceremony featured special guest speaker Bill Dicks, prominent local sign carver, who arranged a poignant and touching video presentation. The video highlighted a rock garden memorial for fallen soldiers of the 1st Battalion 7th Special Forces Group, a truly one-of-a-kind military commemoration.
The memorial’s inception started in 2005 with 16-year-old Dahlia Munoz, whose father, Sgt. 1st Class and Green Beret Pedro Munoz, died in combat in Afghanistan. Munoz befriended Dave Dicks, whose father is Bill, the Banner Elk local sign carver and sandblaster. Munoz prompted Bill Dicks with a particular request of crafting an engraved stone as a memorial for her father and other Green Berets who tragically died in Afghanistan.
Munoz’ request specified that she perform the engraving herself, thus asking Dicks to teach her the artisan craft. Dicks utilizes a high-horsepower sandblaster and has been sandblasting for more than 50 years.
After Munoz’s request had been fulfilled, the battalion opted to continue to contact Dicks in order to create engraved stones for the additional soldiers who were lost.
The Rock Garden with the heartfelt dedicatory stones continued to grow, to which Dicks added, “It breaks my heart knowing another soldier was killed.”
Through the duration of time with crafting the stones, the Rock Garden Memorial has become an honorably and well-received commemoration for American heroes and is precious to both Dicks and the battalion. The unparalleled engraved stones feature the fallen soldier’s name, where they were killed, when they were killed and the unit/team that they were on.
“[You can] find hope knowing your loved one’s name is carved in stone and in the rock garden to last forever,” Dicks concluded.
The sandblasted stones, symbolic of the permanence of loved ones’ tribute and recognition, will stand the test of time and survive in memory and perpetuity.
“I’ve seen the video several times, and I cry every time,” said Doug Owen, president of the Kiwanis Club, “It’s amazing to see such an amazing memorial for our veterans coming from our small community here.”
The event, officially hosted by the Kiwanis Club, invited veterans and their families to join them in an appreciation luncheon capped with Dicks’ video, display and presentation.
In attendance for the special presentation were multiple Avery resident veterans from various different branches of the military with various locations and terms of service, in addition to Avery High School JROTC teacher Jason Coleman and four JROTC students, as well as Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, himself a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
“Vets pay the ultimate sacrifice. I’m blessed to be able to say I’m a Navy veteran,” Brigman said of his military service and the occasion.
The Rock Garden Memorial serves as another substantial tribute to our fallen heroes. The video presentation is currently played at the battalion headquarters in remembrance and special recognition.
