Robert William Douglas Buchanan, 51, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 unexpectedly at his home.
A native of Watauga County, he was a son of Johnnie Robert Buchanan and the late Alice Rose. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brandy Rose. Robert was a Pittsburg Steeler's fan who enjoyed playing softball. He was always a generous person and everyone loved him.
Surviving is his father, Johnnie and wife, Deborah, are his sons: Ethan Buchanan and wife, Ashley, of Wichita Falls, TX and Michael Buchanan and wife, Cheyenne, of Winston Salem; special children: Kylie and Gage Smith; grandson, Dean Lee Buchanan; sisters: Marie Gouge and husband, Jeff, of Roan Mountain, TN and Angela Rose of Kentucky; brothers: Wayne Buchanan and wife, Ginger, of Elk Park, Johnnie Buchanan, Jr and wife, Amy, of Newland, Richard Rose of Newland and Jason Rose and wife, Nichole, of Virginia and fiancée, Sherry Holtsclaw of Elk Park. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th in Elk Park First Baptist Church. Rev. Johnny Persinger will officiate.
