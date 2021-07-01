Robert Owen Clouser, Jr., 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence.
Bob was born on October 9, 1943 in Washington, DC, a son of the late Robert Owen Clouser, Sr. and the late Kathryn Grimm Clouser.
Bob owned and operated the Elk Park Mini Market for many years before retiring. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and playing golf and pickle ball. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and could always be counted on to help a friend.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Owen Clouser, Sr.; Mother, Kathryn Virginia Clouser.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 53 years, Susan Campbell Clouser of the home; daughter, Pamela (Chris Britt) Clouser of Elk Park, NC; two sons, Joe (Dawn Cook) Clouser of Elk Park, NC, Robert O. (Pamela Vance) Clouser, III of Buck Mountain, TN; three granddaughters, Seigie (Erik) Lee of Elk Park, NC, Skylar (Justin) Wilson of Hampton, TN, Riley Jennings of Elk Park, NC; grandson, Mason Clouser of Elk Park, NC; two great-granddaughters, Kinsley Wilson, Raylein Lee; great-grandson, Asher Lee.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Bob Clouser will be held, Sunday, July 11, 2021 beginning at 2:PM in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clouser family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
