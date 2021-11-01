Mr. Robert Louis Carpenter (Bob), 74, died October 29, 2021 peacefully at his home in Cornelius, N.C.
Bob was born in Hickory, N.C., the only child of Elizabeth Pope Carpenter and Elmer Louis Carpenter.
The service to celebrate Bobs life and home going will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at noon at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, N.C.
Visitation will precede the service from 10:30 to noon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hebron Colony, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, NC 28607.
For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.KepnerFH.com.
