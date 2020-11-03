Robert Emil Barinowski, Jr., of Banner Elk, N.C., left this life on the best day of his life October 27th, 2020.
He was born in Augusta Georgia November 16, 1930. He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, attended Bob Jones University, and a graduate of Augusta Junior College as well as the University of Georgia.
He was employed for a short time with his fathers milling company of Augusta, GA. Bob went into the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years. He headed the Air Force Combat Control Team in Vietnam during 1968-69. He retired from the Air Staff at the Pentagon and went into business in Southern Maryland. He then moved to the mountains of NC to quaint Banner Elk. In Banner Elk Bob sold real estate, and grew Christmas Trees. He and his wife Marti were founding members of Banner Elk Christian Fellowship. He served as an elder of the church until 2015. Bob also served as a lay minister and a Bible Study teacher in the High-Country for 42 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Haynes; their four children, and eleven grandchildren. They are Boe and Laurie Barinowski, Madeline, Silas, Elijah, and Sadie of Banner Elk, NC; Andrew and Linh Barinowski and Ryder of Whitefish, MT; Susanna Barinowski Hollingsworth, Asa and Jordan, Evan, and Phoebe of Salisbury, N.C.; Amy Barinowski Yawn and Alan Yawn, Owen, Annie, and Kaleil of Banner Elk, N.C.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the following: Emmaus Bible School, Banner Elk Christian Fellowship, and High-Country YoungLIfe. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at 2:00PM. The service will be at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship; masks are required.
The care of Mr. Barinowski, Jr., and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.(828) 733-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.